× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Plant a Proper Mixed Container with Sayde Heckman

Plant a Proper Mixed Container with Sayde Heckman

$75-$85 per person.

Anybody can throw a bunch of plants in a container and call it done. But it’s not as easy as it looks. Join our in-house container gardening guru, Sayde Heckman, to plan and plant a mixed container that will give you months of enjoyment at home. Ticket includes container, lots of plants, and everything you’ll need for your spring planter.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org