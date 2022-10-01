× Expand La Grange Farmer's Market & Artisan Seed & Plant Swap

Plant Seed Giveaway or Swap at the Farmers’ Market

FREE

Stop by the La Grange Farmers’ Market on Saturday, October 1. for a Seed Plant Swap and Giveaway. All are welcome to donate and take seeds and plants. The focus of this event is on perennial and annual plants that support wildlife and pollinators, but any seeds will be taken as long as they are not invasive or known to cause environmental harm. Anyone donating seeds will be asked to provide information- plant name, type, growing conditions, etc.

You may donate seeds ahead of time by dropping them off at Oldham County Fiscal Court Suite 3 or attending any Currys Fork Event leading up to Oct. 1. Be sure to fill out the data collection form for your seeds. Plant growing and care information will be provided to help growers be successful!

Contact Becca for more information- rtrueman@oldhamcountyky.gov