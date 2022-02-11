Plant Walk Series: The Other Evergreens – VIRTUAL Workshop

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Plant Walk Series

Join our horticulture apprentices Allison Morgan and Silas Zoeller on a virtual tour through the gardens as they highlight the overlooked and underrated members of the evergreen community. Enjoy our impressive hellebore and epimedium collections as well as the wild gingers, laurels, and spurges that keep Yew Dell green all year long. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about the true stars of the winter garden.

We will send the Zoom link a few days before the workshop.

Please keep in mind that all ticket purchases are final sale. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable. All programs and events are rain or shine.

For our in-person programs and events, entry is limited to one person (whether adult or child) per ticket. Please purchase enough tickets for your guest count; extra guests without tickets will not be allowed entry. For our virtual workshops, a ticket purchase allows for one login; multiple people may watch the one login together.

