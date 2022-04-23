Plant Walk Series – Spring Blooms – In-Person Workshop

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Plant Walk Series

Join Horticulture Apprentice Silas Zoeller on his last Plant Walk tour before taking his next professional step. For his last hurrah, Silas will showcase the gorgeous Spring Blooms emerging throughout the gardens of Yew Dell. This Plant Walk is included with Admission; no advance ticketing is required. An RSVP is recommended to get an estimated attendee count.

For more information call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar