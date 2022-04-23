Plant Walk Series – Spring Blooms – In-Person Workshop
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Plant Walk Series
Join Horticulture Apprentice Silas Zoeller on his last Plant Walk tour before taking his next professional step. For his last hurrah, Silas will showcase the gorgeous Spring Blooms emerging throughout the gardens of Yew Dell. This Plant Walk is included with Admission; no advance ticketing is required. An RSVP is recommended to get an estimated attendee count.
For more information call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar