Plant Walk Series – Spring Blooms – In-Person Workshop

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Join Horticulture Apprentice Silas Zoeller on his last Plant Walk tour before taking his next professional step. For his last hurrah, Silas will showcase the gorgeous Spring Blooms emerging throughout the gardens of Yew Dell. This Plant Walk is included with Admission; no advance ticketing is required. An RSVP is recommended to get an estimated attendee count.

For more information call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Home & Garden, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Plant Walk Series – Spring Blooms – In-Person Workshop - 2022-04-23 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Plant Walk Series – Spring Blooms – In-Person Workshop - 2022-04-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Plant Walk Series – Spring Blooms – In-Person Workshop - 2022-04-23 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Plant Walk Series – Spring Blooms – In-Person Workshop - 2022-04-23 13:00:00 ical