Plants for a Dye Garden – In-Person Workshop

$50 – $60 per person

This workshop offers a chance to take a deep-dive into learning about plants for a dye garden. Claire McMahon, Operations Assistant at Anchal Project, will lead the discussion about what plants work locally for a dye garden, how to collect and process your flowers for dyeing, and what is involved with the dyeing process. Yew Dell has partnered with Anchal Project by providing marigolds collected from the Family Garden for dyes for their quilts, bags, and sustainable clothing for women. Each ticket includes a goldenrod plant from our nursery to get participants started on their dye gardening.

Anchal Project is a nonprofit that uses design and collaboration to provide economic opportunities for marginalized women to empower themselves through the creation of sustainable products, holistic programs, and global market access.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/