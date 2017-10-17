Plarn- Plastic Mat-Weaving Demonstration

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Plarn- Plastic Mat-Weaving Demonstration

A few months ago, we shared an image on Facebook of our head distiller, Brandon O'Daniel, holding a mat that his Aunt Ruth had weaved by hand using over 800 plastic bags. Ruth makes these mats for homeless veterans and Copper & Kings asked to take donations to help her collect the bags. What we didn't expect was for the image to go viral – with over 3,000 shares and folks mailing us plastic bags from all over the country.

Aunt Ruth now has more plastic bags than she knows what to do with! We have discontinued collecting the bags for the time being, as we have quite literally run out of storage space to collect any more of the plastic bags. In turn, we'd like to teach the community how to create these mats to facilitate the overflow of bags we've received.

She'll be sharing her knowledge of how you can make these plarn mats at home in a free hour-long demonstration at Copper & Kings. Her husband will instruct how one can assemble the wooden loom, and Ruth will be showing how to weave the plastic bags to create a waterproof, twin-size sleeping mat that can be donated to homeless shelters.

Seating is limited to 75 participants. Please reserve your spot in the ticket link above. A non-alcoholic beverage station will be available (no food provided).

For more information visit copperandkings.com

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
502 561 0267
