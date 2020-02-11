× Expand KHS Old State Capitol

Plaster Master! Harry Mordecai in the Old State Capitol

Come inside the Old State Capitol and learn about the man who fashioned the intricate plasterwork that makes our rotunda so stunning! Harry Mordecai was once an enslaved man but used his artisan skills to buy his freedom. Families will have an opportunity to learn about Harry Mordecai, the construction of the Old State Capitol, and how to make their own plaster objects!

All ages welcome.

Cost: $8 per person; $5 for members. Price includes museum admission so feel free to explore our sites for the rest of the day!

Registration required no later than three days before the class. Space is limited. Call 502-564-1792 or email KHSeducation@ky.gov

Payment is due the day of the workshop. Workshops begin at the front desk of the Kentucky History Center.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov