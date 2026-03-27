What's On Your Plate? Story Workshop with JSP Artist-in-Residence Ceirra Evans

What's On Your Plate with Josephine Sculpture Park's Artist-in-Residence, Ceirra Evans

Josephine Sculpture Park (JSP) in Frankfort, Kentucky welcomes Ceirra Evans as Artist-in-Residence to realize her project, Reunion, made possible by a grant from the Kentucky Foundation for Women. The project transforms Ceirra’s personal history of communal meals shared at family gatherings in rural Eastern Kentucky into shared experience through the language of food, memory, and hospitality. Ceirra will create a sculpture and series of public programs that celebrate the everyday stories and resilience of local people using art and food as connectors.

On Saturday, April 25 from noon to 2pm at Frankfort’s Paul Sawyier Public Library Community Room, Ceirra will lead “What’s On Your Plate?,” a story and artmaking workshop with lunch provided by Kentucky Coffeetree Cafe. Participants are invited to contribute non-perishable or canned food items, which Ceirra will donate to the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County. Registration is required, and is open to anyone ages 16+

For more information visit josephinesculpturepark.org/events.