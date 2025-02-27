× Expand Making Noise Making Noise

The Play That Goes Wrong

Get ready for a riotous night of comedy with "The Play That Goes Wrong," where a seemingly simple theatrical production spirals hilariously out of control. Set in the Madison Southern High School Auditorium in February 2025, this British farce follows the mishaps of an amateur theatre troupe as they struggle to bring their murder mystery play to life. From misplaced props to unexpected pratfalls, every moment is packed with chaos and laughter. Join us for a delightful evening where everything that can go wrong does.

For more information call makingnoisetheatrecompany.com