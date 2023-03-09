× Expand Kentucky Classic Arts at Centre Square The Play that Goes Wrong

If you like to laugh, The Play That Goes Wrong is a comedy you won't want to miss! The action begins before the show has even started, as the Cornley Drama Society is still trying to prepare for opening night of their newest production The Murder at Haversham Manor while the audience is being seated. The set is not finished, important items are missing, and Winston has run off, but come 7pm the show must go on!

Unfortunately, the drama only goes from bad to worse as anything that can go wrong, does go wrong. Props are disappearing, actors can't remember their lines, the corpse won't stay in one place, the tech operator is distracted, and the is set beginning to fall apart. Mayhem and hilarity ensue as continuing the play becomes increasingly dangerous. However, the company struggles on regardless, all the while questioning whether any of them can remain standing, or conscious, by the time they solve The Murder of Haversham Manor in The Play that Goes Wrong!

Event happens on the following Dates:

Mar 9, 2023, 7:00pm to 9:00pm EST

Mar 10, 2023, 7:00pm to 9:00pm EST

Mar 11, 2023, 7:00pm to 9:00pm EST

Mar 16, 2023, 7:00pm to 9:00pm EST

Mar 17, 2023, 7:00pm to 9:00pm EST

Mar 18, 2023, 7:00pm to 9:00pm EST

Mar 23, 2023, 7:00pm to 9:00pm EST

Mar 24, 2023, 7:00pm to 9:00pm EST

Mar 25, 2023, 7:00pm to 9:00pm EST

For more information call 270-699-2787 or visit cli.re/34323-the-play-that-goes-wrong