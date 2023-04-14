Playcosystem Happy Hour at Bernheim

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

RED ROVER RED ROVER

We Dare You to Come Over

Play is healthy for us regardless of age. To that end, we have reserved Playcosystem on this evening for adults to gather, have a bit of fun, meet others, build a box fort, and share a playground together. Hilarity will ensue.

We will have adult beverages and a food truck for all of your refreshment needs.

We will be spinning vinyl – so if you have a favorite record you feel good about bringing onto a playground – bring it.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
502.955.8512
please enable javascript to view
