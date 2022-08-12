Playcosystem Happy Hour at Bernheim Forest

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Playcosystem Happy Hour at Bernheim Forest

RED ROVER RED ROVER

We Dare You Come Over

No Kids Allowed – they have all the fun.

Play is healthy for us regardless of age. To that end, we have reserved Playcosystem on this evening for adults to gather, have a bit of fun, meet others, build a box fort, and share a playground together. Hilarity will ensue.

We will have adult beverages and a food truck for all of your refreshment needs.

We will be spinning vinyl – so if you have a favorite record you feel good about bringing onto a playground – bring it.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $15

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/playcosystem-happy-hour-2/

Info

502.955.8512
