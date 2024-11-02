× Expand Tisha Griffith Untitled design - 1 Playing By Life's Rules

"Playing By Life's Rules ; The Stage Play"!

Come join us on Sat Nov 02 2024 at 6:30 PM at the Redeeming Grace Church of God for an unforgettable evening of drama and entertainment.

Experience the ups and downs of life as our talented cast brings to life the challenges of following life's rules. Laugh, cry, and be inspired by this powerful performance that will leave you thinking long after the curtains close.Through Tisha Griffith's powerful storytelling and the incredible performances of LaWanda Engleman, Karisma Hazel, and Eric Shipman, audiences will be inspired to believe in themselves and trust in God's plan for their lives. "Playing By Life's Rules" is a heartwarming and uplifting production that reminds us all that we are never alone in our struggles and that there is always hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Staring

LaWanda Engleman, Alishia Lee, Karisma Hazel, Eric O. Shipman

Andrea Enoch, Lania Jordan, Anaya Ni’Kole, Danny Bell, Trudy Jackson,

Nathan Huffman, Jerome Johnson, Danette Dockery, Dawann Jackson,

Christelle Lee, Katrina Ferguson, Ronika Jackson, Jason Smith

For more information call 3104030099 or visit throneofgraceproductions.com