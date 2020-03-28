Pleasure Horse Show-Casey County Fair
Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539
×
Canvas Stock Photo
Casey County Fair Pleasure Horse Show
Pleasure Horse Show-Casey County Fair
Casey County Fair Pleasure Horse Show is March 28th. General Public Admission is $5/person. The start time is 6:30 pm.
See Event Flyer Link for entry details:
http://explorelibertyky.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2020-show-class-sheet-with-graphics-in-color.pdf
For more information call (606) 303-4754 or visit explorelibertyky.com
Info
Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539 View Map
Leisure & Recreation, Sports