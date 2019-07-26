Plein Air Painters of the Bluegrass

The Lexington Public Library, Central Library, 140 E Main Street, will host a show of 40 paintings and drawings by members of the Plein Air Painters of the Bluegrass; a group of local painters who paint outdoors throughout the year and founded in 2005

The show will run from July 26th through September 1st. A reception will be held on July 26th from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Lite Refreshments will be served. The public and members of the media are encouraged to attend during and after the reception and meet the artists.

The Library is open: Monday. - Thursday.: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. -5p.m.

For information on the Plein Air Painters, see http://home.insightbb.com/~papb/

Or contact Dan McGrath at 859-608-7042, or email danmcgra@hothail.com

For more information call (859) 231-5500 or visit lexpublib.org.