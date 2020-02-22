Off the Podium: Blues & Brews with Finalist Enrico Lopez-Yañez

If you're missing warm days, this cozy meet and greet with February conductor finalist, Enrico Lopez-Yañez is the party for you! Join us at the Beaumont Centre Clubhouse for hors d’oeuvres and a sampling some of Lexington's best craft beers, and warm those winter blues away.

Beaumont Centre Clubhouse

3231 Beaumont Centre Circle

Lexington, Kentucky 40513

6:00 - 8:00 PM

Attire: Comfortable & Casual

Tickets: $75

100 Guests MAX

Hosted By: Brett & Jackie Scott

Sponsored By: Type A Catering

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org