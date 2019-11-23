Off the Podium: Brahms & Bourbon with Finalist Kelly Corcoran
The Home of Jeremy Bates & Dennis McElroy West Short Street West Short Street, Kentucky 40507
What's an introduction to Lexington, without a little bourbon?
Join our hosts, Jeremy Bates and Dennis McElroy, in their beautiful home on Short Street for light hors d’oeuvres, a bourbon tasting, and a warm Kentucky welcome for our November conductor finalist, Kelly Corcoran.
West Short Street, Lexington KY
6:00 - 8:00 PM
Attire: Comfortable & Casual
Tickets: $75
60 Guests MAX
Hosted By: Jeremy Bates & Dennis McElroy
Sponsored by: Bates Security
For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org