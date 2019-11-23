Off the Podium: Brahms & Bourbon with Finalist Kelly Corcoran

What's an introduction to Lexington, without a little bourbon?

Join our hosts, Jeremy Bates and Dennis McElroy, in their beautiful home on Short Street for light hors d’oeuvres, a bourbon tasting, and a warm Kentucky welcome for our November conductor finalist, Kelly Corcoran.

The Home of Jeremy Bates & Dennis McElroy

West Short Street, Lexington KY

6:00 - 8:00 PM

Attire: Comfortable & Casual

Tickets: $75

60 Guests MAX

Hosted By: Jeremy Bates & Dennis McElroy

Sponsored by: Bates Security

For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org