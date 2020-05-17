Off the Podium: Classic Brunch on Mill
The Major Dallam House Mill Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Raise your mimosa to toast the finale to a thrilling season at the Lexington Philharmonic! Enjoy your brunch favorites and meet and mingle with conductor finalist Keitaro Harada at The Major Dallam House. Built in 1813, this historic downtown gem is filled with the gorgeous art collected by host Jackie Hamilton-Saykaly and her late husband, Dr. Ron Saykaly.
The Home of Jackie Hamilton-Saykaly
The Major Dallam House on Mill Street
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Attire: Garden Party
Tickets: $75
60 Guests MAX
Hosted By: Jackie Hamilton-Saykaly
For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org