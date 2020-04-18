Off the Podium: Swing into Spring with Finalist Julia Tai
Andover Forest Neighborhood , Kentucky 40509
When the horses are racing, and the sun is (usually) shining, spring has officially arrived to the Bluegrass! Enjoy a soiree at the home of Michael and Robin Morrill with spring-inspired cocktails, light hors d’oeuvres, and an opportunity to get to know April conductor finalist, Julia Tai.
The Home of Michael & Robin Morrill
Andover Forest Neighborhood, Lexington KY
6:00 - 8:00 PM
Attire: What you wore to Keeneland
Tickets: $75
60 Guests MAX
Hosted By: Michael & Robin Morrill
For more information call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org