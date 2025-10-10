× Expand Collage by John Andrew Dixon Poetry Connected - John Dixon

Poetry Connected - Litter-ally Kentucky at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Visit the Art Center after October 3 to see the work of John Andrew Dixon in the exhibit titled “LITTER-ALLY KENTUCKY” in our Main Exhibit Hall.

Use the exhibit as inspiration and create a poem or short prose piece connected to the art. Then join us on Friday, October 10 from 6-7:30 pm to share your work with the group!

Those interested in sharing a poem or two can complete a Google Form requesting a spot HERE: https://go.artcenterky.org/Poetry102025

Please remember this is a family-friendly event when crafting your poetry. Poetry Connected is a FREE program. We hope you will join us!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org