× Expand Donna Forgacs Untitled, by Donna Forgacs

Find inspiration in the exhibit, Observing Light: Painting Outdoors with the Plein Air Artists of Central Kentucky, on exhibition in our Grand Hall Gallery August 3 – September 26.

Then craft a poem or short piece of prose to share with the group at Poetry Connected!

Participation is not required. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org