Poetry Reading & International Tea Tasting
to
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
×
Carnegie Center
CELEBRATE ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH (500 x 500 px) - 1
AAPI Author Readings and Tea Tasting
Poetry Reading & International Tea Tasting
Hear from the best literary minds and local AAPI authors as they share their poetic works. Includes an international tea tasting.
May 28th, 7pm
This event is FREE and presented in association with Get HAAPI.
For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/poetry-reading-international-tea-tasting/
Info
The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Talks & Readings