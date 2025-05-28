× Expand Carnegie Center CELEBRATE ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH (500 x 500 px) - 1 AAPI Author Readings and Tea Tasting

Poetry Reading & International Tea Tasting

Hear from the best literary minds and local AAPI authors as they share their poetic works. Includes an international tea tasting.

May 28th, 7pm

This event is FREE and presented in association with Get HAAPI.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/poetry-reading-international-tea-tasting/