Poetry Reading & International Tea Tasting

to

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Poetry Reading & International Tea Tasting

Hear from the best literary minds and local AAPI authors as they share their poetic works. Includes an international tea tasting.

May 28th, 7pm

This event is FREE and presented in association with Get HAAPI.

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/poetry-reading-international-tea-tasting/

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Talks & Readings
8592544175
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Poetry Reading & International Tea Tasting - 2025-05-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Poetry Reading & International Tea Tasting - 2025-05-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Poetry Reading & International Tea Tasting - 2025-05-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Poetry Reading & International Tea Tasting - 2025-05-28 19:00:00 ical