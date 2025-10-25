Poetry Slam at KMAC

The next KMAC Poetry Slam is Saturday, October 25th at 5:30pm! Hosted by Lance Newman, a.k.a. Mr. SpreadLove, the KMAC Poetry Slam is a competition amongst local poets and juried by audience members. Prizes are awarded to the top three poets! Admission to this event is free, and there is a $10 fee for those interested in competing. The KMAC Poetry Slam is presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit KMACmuseum.org

