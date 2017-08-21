The Point of Greatest Eclipse

Welcome to the home of the “point of greatest eclipse” for the 2017 Solar Eclipse – Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Friends around our western Kentucky region refer to us as Hoptown, and you’re invited to as well. We’re already planning for your visit; our southern hospitality will make you and your group welcome, and your Solar Eclipse experience memorable. So, whether you are a bona fide eclipse chaser, or just looking for the best place to experience Mother Nature’s rare eclipse show, we invite you to be with us in Hoptown. Our community’s big enough to provide everything you’ll need and want for the 2017 Eclipse weekend experience. And, we’re small enough to make sure you feel at home.

Browse around our site. You’ll see we’re planning a big Friday-Sunday Eclipse celebration before the sun disappears – for two minutes and forty seconds – at 1:24:41 pm CT on Monday, August 21, 2017.

For more information visit eclipseville.com