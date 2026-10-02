Polar Express Themed Story Time at Holly Day Market

× Expand Junior League of Lexington Daily Events Social Posts - 1 Polar Express Themed Story Time, Sunday December 6th, 11-12pm!

Join us on Sunday, December 6th, from 11:00 -12:00 pm for Polar Express Story Time!

The magic of Christmas comes to life in this unforgettable holiday adventure! All aboard the Polar Express! With your Golden Ticket in hand, you'll embark on a journey filled with festive fun. Enjoy reindeer games, write a special letter to Santa, create a holiday ornament, and experience the wonder of the season with family and friends. At noon, gather with Santa himself for a special reading of The Polar Express. This enchanting experience is sure to create cherished holiday memories for guests of all ages.

Please note: all children must have a ticket to be admitted to this event. Tickets for the first child and one accompanying adult are $30, and all additional children are $15 a piece. While children under 10 enjoy free admission to the market, this is a ticketed event and all individual children must have a separate ticket. Market admission is included for one adult.

Date: December 6th, 2026

Time: 11:00 - 12:00 pm

Location: Alltech Arena - North Hall

Ticket Price: $30 for the first child, $15 for each additional child.

For more information visit hollydaymarket.com