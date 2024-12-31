× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens POLISH NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Join us for a unique and exciting New Year’s Eve event as we celebrate Polish New Year at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens. Dropping of the Giant Polish Sausage at 6 pm (Midnight in Poland). Special Guest appearance. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind celebration with food, drinks, and great company as we ring in the Polish New Year early.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar