POLISH NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Join us for a unique and exciting New Year’s Eve event as we celebrate Polish New Year at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens. Dropping of the Giant Polish Sausage at 6 pm (Midnight in Poland). Special Guest appearance. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind celebration with food, drinks, and great company as we ring in the Polish New Year early.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Food & Drink, Parents, Vacation & Holiday
to
