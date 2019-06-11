Politics, Prophecies, and Gonzo

WHAT LOUISVILLIAN HUNTER S. THOMPSON GOT RIGHT AND WRONG

DOORS: 5 PM, Access to Freak Power exhibition | PANEL DISCUSSION: 6 - 7 PM

Panel Moderators: Rachel Platt and Barry Bernson

Panelists: Stephen George of Louisville Public Media, Former Editorial Writers Pam Platt and Tom Eblen, Former Political Reporter Mark Hebert, and Bellarmine Poli-Sci Professor Eric Roorda.

What would Hunter S. Thompson do and say in the age of Trump? He was fearless going after power with President Nixon, so what about now and how reporters cover the president and politics. Thompson’s platform from his 1970 run for Sheriff of Pitkin County (Aspen, CO) focused on the environment, social reforms, and the politics of greed, topics that remain relevant today. We’ve gathered some of Louisville’s best journalistic and political minds together in this panel to dig deeper into what Thompson got right and what he got wrong.

$14 General Admission (includes Freak Power gallery access) | Free for Frazier Members

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org