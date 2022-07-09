× Expand Mahr Park Arboretum Mahr Park Arboretum

Join us for a hike around the arboretum as we learn about the importance of pollinators!

Meet at the Welcome Center; insect repellant and closed-toe shoes are recommended.

For more information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook, Pollinators Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum