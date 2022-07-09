Pollinators Hike

to

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join us for a hike around the arboretum as we learn about the importance of pollinators!

Meet at the Welcome Center; insect repellant and closed-toe shoes are recommended.

For more information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook, Pollinators Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum

Info

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.584.9017
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pollinators Hike - 2022-07-09 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pollinators Hike - 2022-07-09 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pollinators Hike - 2022-07-09 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pollinators Hike - 2022-07-09 08:00:00 ical