Pollywog Play Parties: Behaving like Bugs and Bees

September 2 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Float like a butterfly, buzz like a bee – this pollywog bunch is a sight to see! Early learners will explore the amazing life of insects and their relatives by meeting live critters, going on an insect safari, dressing like a bug, and much more.

Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children 5 and under to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non-Members $15 per child

No fee for children under 12 months, but they must be registered. No fee for adults, but they must accompany children. Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502)955-8512. Space is limited. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org