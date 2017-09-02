Pollywog Play Parties: Behaving like Bugs and Bees

to Google Calendar - Pollywog Play Parties: Behaving like Bugs and Bees - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pollywog Play Parties: Behaving like Bugs and Bees - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pollywog Play Parties: Behaving like Bugs and Bees - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Pollywog Play Parties: Behaving like Bugs and Bees - 2017-09-02 10:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Pollywog Play Parties: Behaving like Bugs and Bees

September 2 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Float like a butterfly, buzz like a bee – this pollywog bunch is a sight to see! Early learners will explore the amazing life of insects and their relatives by meeting live critters, going on an insect safari, dressing like a bug, and much more.

Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children 5 and under to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non-Members $15 per child

No fee for children under 12 months, but they must be registered. No fee for adults, but they must accompany children. Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502)955-8512. Space is limited. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pollywog Play Parties: Behaving like Bugs and Bees - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pollywog Play Parties: Behaving like Bugs and Bees - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pollywog Play Parties: Behaving like Bugs and Bees - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Pollywog Play Parties: Behaving like Bugs and Bees - 2017-09-02 10:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™