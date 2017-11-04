Pollywog Play Parties: Catching the Wind

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

November 4 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Catch the crisp autumn breeze moving through the forest! Pollywogs discover air properties and movement by making colorful wind twirlers, experimenting with wind power, playing with balloons, and much more.

Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children ages 5 and under to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Bernheim Members $10; Non-Members $15

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955-8512.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

