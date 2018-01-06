Pollywog Play Parties: A Flurry of Fun

January 6, 2018 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

A dose of snowflakes and snowballs will cure any case of cabin fever! Pollywogs will explore winter wonders by playing in Insta-Snow, experimenting with ice, making snowflakes, and much more.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non-Members $15 per child; $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

No fee for children under 18 months, but they must be registered. No fee for adults, but they must accompany children. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org