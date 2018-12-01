Pollywog Play Parties: Keeping Cozy for Winter

Pollywogs (infants to five-year-olds) are invited to the Education Center on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10:30 a.m. – Noon for a morning of great fun. Early learners will participate in Pollywogs Keeping Cozy, where they will explore winter survival strategies by comparing fur and feathers, snoozing in the hibernation cave, making bird feeders, and more. Pollywog Play Parties combine music, art, language and outside play to encourage infants and children through the age of five to learn about nature.

Registration for the Pollywog Play Party is required by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955-8512.

This event will take place at the Education Center. Bernheim Members fee is $10, and Non-Members fee is $15

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org