Pollywog Play Parties: Life in the Pond

July 1 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

For pollywogs, there is no place like home in the pond! Early learners will investigate aquatic living by meeting real pollywogs and their pond friends, making frog life cycles, pretend fishing, and much more. Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children 5 and under to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non-Members $15 per child

No fee for children under 128 months, but they must be registered. No fee for adults, but they must accompany children. Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502)955-8512. Space is limited. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org