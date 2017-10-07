Pollywog Play Parties: Nature’s Wonder of Changing Color

October 7 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

The autumn trees are filled with red, orange, yellow and green! Pollywogs investigate seasonal changes by collecting leaves and making rubbings, playing in fresh leaf piles, creating foliage friends, and much more. Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children 5 and under to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non-Members $15 per child

No fee for children under 18 months, but they must be registered. No fee for adults, but they must accompany children. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955- 8512. Space is limited.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org