Bernheim Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing

Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing

February 4 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

February is National Bird Feeding Month. Pollywogs will celebrate our fine feathered friends by watching birds, building nature bird feeders, trying on a beak or two, getting to know and love some local favorites, and much more

Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children under the age of 5 to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non – Members $15 per child

No fee for children under 18 months, but they must be registered. No fee for adults, but they must accompany children. Registration and payment required by 4 p.m. the day before program by calling (502) 955 – 8512. $5 environmental impact fee per car still applies to Non-Members at entrance.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org