Bernheim Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing

to Google Calendar - Bernheim Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing - 2017-02-04 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernheim Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing - 2017-02-04 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernheim Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing - 2017-02-04 10:30:00 iCalendar - Bernheim Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing - 2017-02-04 10:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing

February 4 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

February is National Bird Feeding Month. Pollywogs will celebrate our fine feathered friends by watching birds, building nature bird feeders, trying on a beak or two, getting to know and love some local favorites, and much more

Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children under the age of 5 to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non – Members $15 per child

No fee for children under 18 months, but they must be registered. No fee for adults, but they must accompany children. Registration and payment required by 4 p.m. the day before program by calling (502) 955 – 8512. $5 environmental impact fee per car still applies to Non-Members at entrance.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map

Kids & Family, Outdoor

Visit Event Website

502-955-8512

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Bernheim Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing - 2017-02-04 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bernheim Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing - 2017-02-04 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bernheim Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing - 2017-02-04 10:30:00 iCalendar - Bernheim Pollywog Play Parties: On the Wing - 2017-02-04 10:30:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™