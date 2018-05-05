Pollywog Play Parties: Over The Rainbow

May 5 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Water and sunlight are the two ingredients in a rainbow recipe – a colorful creation, indeed! Pollywogs will explore color properties by finding colors in nature, sorting and mixing colors, making rainbow art, and much more.

Pollywog Play Parties combine music, art, language, and play to encourage children (5 and under) and their families to learn about nature. Every play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and a variety of art projects, science investigations, role-playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non-Members $15 per child; $5 per car weekend environmental fee applies for Non-Members

No fee for children under 18 months, but they must be registered. No fee for adults, but they must accompany children.

Registration and payment are due by 4 P.M. on the day prior to start of program: Call (502) 955 – 8512

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org