Pollywog Play Parties: Over the Rainbow

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Pollywog Play Parties: Over the Rainbow

May 6 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Water and sunlight are the two ingredients in a rainbow recipe – a colorful creation, indeed! Pollywogs will explore color properties by finding colors in nature, sorting and mixing colors, making rainbow art, and much more.

Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children under the age of 5 to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Participation is $10 per child for Bernheim Members or $15 for Non-Members. Adults must accompany children; there is no fee for adults.

Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502)955-8512. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Kids & Family, Outdoor

502-955-8512

