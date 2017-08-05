Pollywog Play Parties: Sun, Shade, and Shadows

August 5 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Bring your shadow to dance in the sun and hide in the shade! Early learners will experiment with light properties by playing shadow tag, making sun catchers, bringing shadow puppets to life, and much more.

Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children 5 and under to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non-Members $15 per child

No fee for children under 12 months, but they must be registered. No fee for adults, but they must accompany children. Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502)955-8512. Space is limited. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org