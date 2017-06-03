Pollywog Play Parties: Take a Hike

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Pollywog Play Parties: Take a Hike

June 3 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Celebrate National Trails Day with a hiking journey for little feet! Pollywogs will explore the world of outdoor recreation by hiking through the forest, playing at our campsite, decorating trail gear, and much more.

Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children under the age of 5 to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Participation is $10 per child for Bernheim Members or $15 for Non-Members. Adults must accompany children; there is no fee for adults.

Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502)955-8512. $5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

