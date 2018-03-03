Pollywog Play Party: Our Friendly Trees

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Pollywog Play Party: Our Friendly Trees

March 3 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Trees provide air for people, homes for animals, and many other wonderful gifts! Pollywogs will discover the friendly nature of trees through bark rubbings, needle painting, wood building, and much more.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non-Members $15 per child

No fee for children under 18 months, but they must be registered. No fee for adults, but they must accompany children. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
