Pollywog Play Party: Keeping Cozy for Winter

December 2 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Brrr! How do people and animals keep warm during the cold months? Pollywogs explore winter survival strategies by comparing fur and feathers, snoozing in the hibernation cave, making bird feeders, and much more.

Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children ages 5 and under to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non-Members $15 per child ,$5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org