Pollywog Play Party: Keeping Cozy for Winter

to Google Calendar - Pollywog Play Party: Keeping Cozy for Winter - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pollywog Play Party: Keeping Cozy for Winter - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pollywog Play Party: Keeping Cozy for Winter - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Pollywog Play Party: Keeping Cozy for Winter - 2017-12-02 10:30:00

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Pollywog Play Party: Keeping Cozy for Winter

December 2 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Brrr! How do people and animals keep warm during the cold months? Pollywogs explore winter survival strategies by comparing fur and feathers, snoozing in the hibernation cave, making bird feeders, and much more.

Pollywog Play Parties offer a unique learning experience for children ages 5 and under to connect with nature. Each play party includes a song and story circle, outdoor exploration, and various art projects, science investigations, role playing challenges, and opportunities for play.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non-Members $15 per child ,$5 per car weekend environmental fee for Non-Members still applies

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-955-8512
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pollywog Play Party: Keeping Cozy for Winter - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pollywog Play Party: Keeping Cozy for Winter - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pollywog Play Party: Keeping Cozy for Winter - 2017-12-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Pollywog Play Party: Keeping Cozy for Winter - 2017-12-02 10:30:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

November 21, 2017

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

Saturday

November 25, 2017

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Submit Yours