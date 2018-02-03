Pollywog Play Party: On the Wing

February 3 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

February is National Bird Feeding Month! Pollywogs will celebrate our fine feathered friends by watching birds, building nature bird feeders, trying on a beak or two, getting to know and love some local favorites, and much more.

Bernheim Members $10 per child; Non-Members $15 per child

No fee for children under 18 months, but they must be registered. No fee for adults, but they must accompany children. Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. the day prior to program by calling (502) 955-8512. Space is limited.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org