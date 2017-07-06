Poorcastle Festival

Poorcastle Festival is a nonprofit music festival fundraiser celebrating Louisville's flourishing community with all-local bands, vendors, food trucks, artists, and craft beer. All proceeds benefit 100.9 WCHQ FM, Musicians Emergency Resource Fund and AMPED. Greg Bryant Foundation benefits Louisville Leopard Percussionists.

OFFICIAL 2018 LINEUP

Bleak Birds of Hell - Rmllw2llz - Bendigo Fletcher - Jack Holiday and the Westerners - Pleasure Boys - GRLwood - Joann + The Dakota -Doctor Girlfriend - Maximón - Julie of the Wolves - Cereal Glyphs - The Nightbyrds - Anemic Royalty - Tycoon$ of Teen - Small Time Napoleon- The Winger Brothers - Mosquito.Ky - Delafaye - VALE - Touch A.C.with Black Lung Unit - DJ Shaheed and Super Friends - Future Killer - Soft Self Portraits - Shutaro Noguchi - Stagecoach Inferno - Spooky Diamonds - The Tunesmiths - Jacqui Blue - Dead Room Cult - Miki Fiki -Baby Bones - Brother Wolves - Falls City Drifters - Zack Stefanski -Planetary Overdrive - Blank Agenda

$5/day at the gate or $10 for 3-day pass. All ages and pet-friendly event.

Proceeds benefit WCHQ 100.9 FM, MERF Musician's Emergency Resource Foundation and AMPED.

Greg Bryant Foundation to benefit The Louisville Leopard Percussionists.

For more information visit poorcastle.com