Pop! Art Night: Egg Carton Critters - Oldham County Public Library

Pop! Art Night: Egg Carton Critters

Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch as they tackle some fun, eccentric craft projects on the second Tuesday evening of the month. April’s craft will consist of creating fun and whimsical critters out of upcycled egg cartons. All ages welcome, but projects are geared for ages 13 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please consider your child's ability to work on their own when signing up multiple children or children under 13.

If you have any questions, please call 502.228.1852 or contact Brian at brianw@oldhampl.org.