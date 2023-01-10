× Expand Oldham County Public Library Pop! Art Night at Goshen: Ed Emberley Fingerprint Art

Pop! Art Night at Goshen: Ed Emberley Fingerprint Art

Join Oldham County Public Library/Goshen Branch staff as they tackle some fun, eccentric craft projects on the second Tuesday evening of the month. For January’s art project, cute and quirky art projects will be created with fingerprints, inspired by the art of Ed Emberley. All ages welcome, but projects are geared for ages 13 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please consider your child’s ability to work on their own when signing up multiple children or children under 13. If you have any questions, please contact Brian at brianw@oldhampl.org.

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/