Pop! Art Night at Goshen: Kandinsky inspired Watercolor Hearts

FREE/geared for 13 and up

Join Oldham County Public Library staff at the Goshen Branch as they tackle some fun, eccentric craft projects on the second Tuesday evening of the month. February’s project will be watercolor hearts inspired by the Russian abstract artist Wassily Kandinsky. All ages welcome, but projects are geared for ages 13 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please consider your child's ability to work on their own when signing up multiple children or children under 13. If you have any questions, please contact Brian at brianw@oldhampl.org

