× Expand Pop Up Comedy Club with Mike Nilsson Pop Up Comedy Club with Mike Nilsson

Pop Up Comedy Club with Mike Nilsson

Comedy Night by The Pop Up Comedy Club at Scores Pizza in Madisonville, Kentucky, on Saturday, October 12th! The laughs start at 8 pm local time, with seating opening at 7 pm. Enjoy advance tickets for just $10, or grab them at the door for $15.

The headliner for the night is the hilarious Mike Nilsson, a comedy veteran with over 30 years of experience, who has toured with legends like Steve Harvey and Jeff Foxworthy. The featured opener is the talented comedian Jeff Davis, and the evening will be hosted by the entertaining comedian Rebecca Bradley.

The show takes place at 401 Madison Square Dr Suite 21, Madisonville, KY 42431. Don’t miss out on a fantastic night of comedy!

For more information call 270-452-2222.