Pop Divas Silent Disco at Butchertown Brewing

to

Butchertown Brewing 1860 Mellwood Ave, Kentucky 40206

Pop Divas Silent Disco at Butchertown Brewing

Join us at Butchertown Brewing on March 8th for a Pop Divas Silent Disco! We're celebrating all the First Ladies of Pop, from Madonna to Whitney to Donna Summers and more! We'll also have hip-hop and modern pop to round out all the fun. Two of our very own pop divas, DJ Eras & DJ Red, are super excited and ready to bring the party to life! We'll see you there!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048. 

Info

Butchertown Brewing 1860 Mellwood Ave, Kentucky 40206
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pop Divas Silent Disco at Butchertown Brewing - 2025-03-08 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pop Divas Silent Disco at Butchertown Brewing - 2025-03-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pop Divas Silent Disco at Butchertown Brewing - 2025-03-08 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pop Divas Silent Disco at Butchertown Brewing - 2025-03-08 20:00:00 ical