× Expand Louisville Silent Disco We're back at Butchertown Brewing for a Pop Divas Silent Disco! Come on out and celebrate the First Ladies of Pop!

Pop Divas Silent Disco at Butchertown Brewing

Join us at Butchertown Brewing on March 8th for a Pop Divas Silent Disco! We're celebrating all the First Ladies of Pop, from Madonna to Whitney to Donna Summers and more! We'll also have hip-hop and modern pop to round out all the fun. Two of our very own pop divas, DJ Eras & DJ Red, are super excited and ready to bring the party to life! We'll see you there!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events. So come check us out and bring a friend.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.