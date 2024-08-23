× Expand from PopCon Kentucky Comic Con

PopCon Louisville

Where Every Fan Finds Their Place

PopCon Louisville is thrilled to be back for its 2nd year in Louisville, Kentucky. This year, the event will occur at Downtown Louisville's prestigious Kentucky International Convention Center. With a lineup of exciting events and experiences, PopCon Louisville promises to deliver an unforgettable celebration of all things pop culture.

PopCon Louisville is set to feature an engaging show floor experience filled with interactive displays, exhibitions, and engaging panels. From movies and TV shows to comics and gaming, there will be something for fans of all genres and interests.

Save the date for PopCon Louisville, August 23-25, 2024, and be prepared to immerse yourself in a world where every fan finds their place. Stay tuned for more information regarding guests, panels, ticket sales, and the full schedule of events as they become available.

For more information and updates about PopCon Louisville, please visit https://popcon.us/popcon-louisville/.

