Possibles Bag Workshop

For the history buff or anyone wanting to try something new, the Oldham County History Center will be hosting a Possibles Bag Workshop in June. Historically, a possibles bag is a hunter’s day bag, similar to a pouch – known in modern terms as a daypack that might hold gear or supplies needed for an outing. A possibles bag was a handmade pouch that held the essentials for frontiersmen and early outdoorsmen. This two hour, two-day workshop will be held Tuesday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 18 from 5 – 7 p.m. both days. All materials and tools provided. Finished product will be similar to picture. Workshop will take place inside the Rob Morris Educational Building, located at 207 W. Jefferson St in La Grange.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, mountain men, minutemen, frontiersmen, and black powder hunters of all kinds would usually be found with a bag slung across their shoulders along with their powder horn. It was so-named because it contained all the essentials that might possibly be needed for the day for hunting, fighting, and venturing through the wilderness: tobacco and pipe, tin cup, fire striker, tinder, flints, jerky and other edibles, and tools for a muzzleloader. The bags were made of animal skin, and either slung over the shoulder or attached to a belt.

Class instructor for this Possibles Bag Workshop will be Melvin Rowe of Sulphur, KY. Rowe is and has been a potter, art instructor, Director and Assistant Director of the Metro Arts Center (Louisville) and Assistant Director of the University Craft Center at Western Kentucky University. He has been president of the Louisville Craftsman’s Guild, and has held positions with the Visual Arts Network, Kentucky Craft Marketing Program Advisory Committee, Kentucky Guild of Arts and Craftsmen, and Arts Watch. He has published articles in various publications such as Ceramics Monthly, The Crafts Report, Smoke and Fire and is the author of Making Pottery Functional. Rowe has taken part in or been a juror or speaker at many art events as well as becoming a certified Scout instructor in pottery. He frequently participates in many living history events with fellow members of the SAR (Sons of the American Revolution).

This workshop is perfect for Boy and Girl Scouts, individuals, re-enactors, SAR members or anyone just wanting to try something new. Class size is limited/ages 13 and up. Must register by Tuesday, June 4. Cost is $60 per person. For questions or to register please call the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 or Helen@oldhamcountyhistorycenter.org.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org